Marlins win in extra innings against Cardinals

ST. LOUIS - The Miami Marlins earned a split of their four game series with the Cardinals after beating St. Louis in extra innings Thursday night.

Starlin Castro of Miami doubled in the 4th inning which allowed for Garrett Cooper to score the first point of the game.

Paul Dejong doubled in the 5th inning and Adam Wainwright scored to tie the game.

The Marlins took back their lead during the 6th inning after Brian Anderson doubled and Cesar Puello hit by pitch, putting them ahead 3-0.

Both the Marlins and the Cardinals slammed home runs during the 8th inning, brining the game back to a tie.

JT Riddle hit a home run and Puello scored in the 11th inning, ending in a win for the Marlins, 7-6.

The Cardinals welcome back their former star Albert Pujols when the Angels visit Busch stadium this weekend.