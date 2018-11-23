Maroney Acquitted of Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge

Wednesday, August 31 2011
Source: Associated Press
By: Rebecca Dunn

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Veteran NFL running back Laurence Maroney has been acquitted of a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, a move that his attorney says frees him up to try and catch on with a new team.

Maroney, who is from St. Louis County, was arrested in January in St. Louis. After two police officers testified against him on Tuesday, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum sought a directed verdict, saying prosecutors failed to show a burden of proof. St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Byrne Hogan agreed and ended the trial, finding Maroney not guilty.

Rosenblum says Maroney is eager to move on and already has workouts planned with two teams. Maroney is 26 and spent most of his career with New England. He was traded to Denver in September 2010. The Broncos did not re-sign him.

 

