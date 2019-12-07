Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt

MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday after they said he tried to rob a loan office.

Employees of the Title Cash of Marshall told police that Michael Kurt Bohdan, 30, entered the business with his face partially covered and had a semi-automatic handgun.

Bohdan allegedly pointed the gun at the employees until they handed him the money he was demanding.

Officers located Bohdan shortly after the incident and took him into custody at the Marshall Police Department.