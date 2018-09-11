Marshall man arrested in Pettis County shooting death

PETTIS COUNTY — Pettis County deputies arrested 18-year-old Noah A. Kelliker of Marshall, in connection to the Tuesday night shooting death of 21-year-old Cassandra L. White.

He is charged with second degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Kelliker was already being held in the Oregon County jail for an active warrant in a Saline County for violating terms of his probation in an assault case.

He is now in the Pettis County jail with a bond set at $250,000.

White was found dead at home in the Western View Estates Trailer Park on Tuesday. Deputies had been in the area earlier that day responding to reports of gunfire.