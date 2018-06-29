Marshall Man Seeks Final Farewell

An unusual search is underway at Columbia's University Hospital to find Fred "Ted" Reeves' children. Friends describe Ted as a kind man. His family believes he's in his last days, and they want one last family reunion.

They're asking the news media to help find Ted's relatives.

"He's not doing good at all. He doesn't have much longer," said sister-in-law Millie Reeves.

She's taking a break from her job caring for elderly women so Ted's children can see him before it's too late.

"I feel like I'm still part of the family, and it's my duty to help and find the kids," she said.

Milllie has a picture and a few names. Ted's children's names are Kristie, Stephanie, Felicia and Jeff.

Part of Millie's drive to find Ted's children may stem from her own husband's death.

"His daughter didn't know until after her father was dead for two or three months," Millie said. "And I feel like if I can do anything to help Ted's kids know about this, then I want to do it."

Millie's daughter, Carla Hall, said, "I feel as though that's what should be done. I mean, if it was my mom, and we'd been separated, I'd want to know, too."

Millie contacted KOMU said one of Ted's daughters contacted her after the story aired.