Marshall Men Learn Punishment for Stealing Statue

MARSHALL (AP) - A senior prank has turned out to be costly for two central Missouri men.

The Salina County prosecutor says 19-year-old Gregory Bledsoe, of Nelson, and 18-year-old Garrett Tyler Green, of Marshall, will repay $20,000 for the cost of repairing the Sister of Liberty statue.

The two admitted they stole the statue from Indian Foothills Park in August 2012 as a senior prank.

The Marshall Democrat-News reports the two planned to put the statue in the Marshall High School parking lot. Instead, after public outrage over the theft, they hid it. Months later, Bledsoe claimed he found the statue in the Blackwater River.

The statue was given to the city on July 4, 1951. It was refurbished in 2011, after residents raised the necessary money.