Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning

MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools completed its two weeks of distance learning and plans to return to phase three of their Returning to Learning Plan.

Phase three includes students in-seat four days a week, with an all-virtual day on Wednesday, while the school is deep-cleaned. Marshall High School will operate on a block schedule.

The primary and middle schools will return to learning Thursday. High schools returned last Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher said the switch to virtual was needed because the middle and elementary schools had a large amount of people needing quarantine, including some entire classes.

One Marshall mother who felt they should have gone to distance learning sooner, actually plans to send her students back Thursday for educational reasons.

"Throughout this distance learning thing, my normally A's and B's daughter is failing three classes, and my son is having a rough time with his learning as well," she said. "As much as we would like to keep them home, it's educationally irresponsible to do so."

Dr. Maher said it has been tough on parents and teachers to do distance learning, and she is a proponent of having the students return in-person.

"Our students are becoming quite used to and skilled in remote learning," Dr. Maher said. "I said our students... most of them. There are some who struggle and probably the ones who struggle the most are the ones that we need to really have back in school the most."

Dr. Maher said teachers are giving grace to students who struggled with these transitions and other factors preventing them from doing their best work from home.

The first quarter ends this Friday, and the district plans to return in-person for the second quarter.