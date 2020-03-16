Marshall schools close while waiting for employee's COVID-19 test
MARSHALL - Marshall Public Schools are closed March 16-17 after a staff member was tested for COVID-19.
The employee was taken to a Columbia hospital for several different tests, including for COVID-19. In response, the school district made the decision to close schools until Wednesday, March 18.
The district posted on Facebook that an ambulance took the employee to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. Flu tests came back negative and the COVID-19 test has not come back yet. The district said they likely won't have results until mid-week.
The individual and his family have been placed under quarantine until the coronavirus test results are available.
