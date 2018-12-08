Marshall standoff ends peacefully

MARSHALL - A standoff between Marshall police and an armed man ended without injury.

According to a news release, Marshall responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance near Kay Street.

When police arrived, they encountered a man with a gun who barricaded himself inside a house.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team was able to convince the 58-year-old Marshall resident to give himself up without incident, the release said.