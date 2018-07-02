Marshalling Hope for Hospital Fundraiser

Now, there's a push to bring cancer care to Marshall, where the local hospital hopes green wristbands will bring plenty of greenbacks.

"When you go into the grocery store, they say, 'What is this?' And what it is, is saying, 'I support the cancer center campaign,'" explained Gayle Carter, a hospital fundraiser.

It's a small sign of a big fund-raising push to bring a cancer center to Marshall's non-profit Fitzgibbon Hospital.

"Working with our community, we're wanting to start a comprehensive cancer center program for Saline County and the surrounding areas," said Ron Ott, hospital president.

Now, patients in the Marshall area have to drive an hour to the nearest cancer centers in Columbia or Kansas City.

"It would really improve the quality of life for them if we could provide that treatment for them here, locally," said Ott.

The hospital wants to raise $4 million by next March, and Marshall is already showing support.

"There was a little girl at this health fair, and she was looking through this memory book, and this touched her so much that her mother called the next day and said, 'You know, Amanda wants to do a lemonade stand and give it to you, give it to the cancer center,'" Carter recalled.

Other fund-raising plans include a golf tournament in July and an auction, featuring a home-made dollhouse, in August.