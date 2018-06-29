Martial arts school to drive donations to Houston for Harvey victims

COLUMBIA - Students and teachers at Hockman’s ATA Martial Arts, a taekwondo center in Columbia, is collecting water, food, clothes, blankets and a variety of other items for the greater Houston area with the intention of driving the items down themselves this weekend.

“We’re collecting supplies and general necessities that people who are displaced by the hurricane are in need of,” said Corinne Bracko-Douglas, the school's director.

She said its about getting the aid to Harvey victims who need supplies immediately.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we get the supplies to them as quickly as possible and the best way to do that is to have everybody come together, donate what we can for right now and just drive it down there this weekend,” she said.

The ideas was pitched to Bracko-Douglas by Jade Hockman, who runs the two Columbia locations with his brother Jeff Hockman.

"I was watching TV and I noticed the people that are in need and thought it would be a good thing to do," Jade Hockman said. "I put the idea out there and sent text to a couple of the employees and they were like 'yeah, lets makes this happen.' They started making calls and doing things. We have a really large group of people we can reach out to and they were up for the drive, so we just did it.

Jadde Hockman also reached out to a local jiu jitsu school in Columbia to collect donations as well.

Bracko-Douglas thinks collecting the donations could have a positive impact on the students.

“I think it shows students that there are people out there willing to help others," she said. "Individually we might not be able to do much on our own but when we come together as a community we can make a big impact."

She said she believes in leading by example.

"I want to help create better leaders in the future as well and that’s part of what we do as martial artists, create leaders for the future," she said. "So showing them that we can make a difference, we can help people, is part of what this is about.”

Jade Hockman and his employees plan to rent a U-Haul truck to drive the donations to Houston this Labor Day weekend. He said they also plan to buy more supplies once they get to Houston with the cash donations they receive.

Hockman’s ATA Martial Arts is collecting items until 1 p.m. on Saturday.