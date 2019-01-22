Martin Luther King Jr. walk discusses 'Me Too' movement

COLUMBIA - Organizers with the MLK Commission gathered Monday to reflect on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. and pose a question about how the reverend would approach current issues.

This year's theme was "What would Dr. King think of the MeToo Movement?"

Organizers and community members walked with candles from Columbia's Armory on Ash Street to St. Luke United Methodist Church.

One community member said the theme is similar to the fight for equality that King spoke about over 40 years ago.

"Well, the MeToo movement as I know it is all about human rights," community member Sherrece Smith said. "It's all about gender equality. It's about women getting equal footing, getting equity that they haven't had."

MLK Commission member Bill Thompson, said the theme this year is a reminder that the fight for equality is ongoing.

The MeToo Movement has changed the way society thinks about equality for women, he said.

"Things that were acceptable in the past are no longer acceptable," Thompson said. "So, we need to think, we need to change the way we think about a lot of things in our society. The #MeToo movement has really made people rethink a lot of things."

Smith said she hopes the discussion of equality does stop after today. She said human rights is something that demands consistent action.

"Human rights, in general, is always important to remember, but remembering is not enough. Action needs to continue, pressure needs to continue," Smith said.

This was the 47th year of the candlelight walk. Throughout the service, people spoke about how change for the better needs to happen.

"Our whole society needs to recognize the fact that we judge a person by what they are capable of rather than how they look, their color or anything else. That's the philosophy of Dr. King," Thompson said.