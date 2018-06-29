Martinez, Moustakas win final vote for All Star game

CINCINNATI - Both the St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Martinez and Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas won their respective league's final vote for the MLB All Star Game Friday evening, sending both to the festivities in Cincinnati next week.

Martinez edged out Cincinnati's own Johnny Cueto to win the National League vote, while Moustakas held off a late run by Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier to win the American League's final roster spot.

Martinez is 10-3 on the season with a 2.52 E.R.A. and has helped fill the void left by Adam Wainwright, who is gone for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, Moustakas is batting .301 on the season with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. Moustakas is the seventh Royals All Star selected this year, the most in franchise history.

It will be the first All Star Game appearance for both Moustakas and Martinez.

The 86th annual MLB All Star Game will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.