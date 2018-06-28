Maryland Heights man charged in shooting death of neighbor

By: The Associated Press

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) — A man has been charged in a fatal shooting after an argument over loud music in south Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old James C. Blanton is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 35-year-old Yi-Ping "Peter" Chang.

Police said Blanton killed Chang at Chang's apartment Saturday afternoon. Police recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Blanton told police he wanted his neighbors to turn their music down. It's unclear whether a movie Chang and his girlfriend were watching was generating noise that could've disturbed Blanton.

Blanton has claimed self-defense. Police wouldn't say if Chang had a weapon.

Blanton's bail has been set at $500,000. Court records didn't list an attorney for Blanton.