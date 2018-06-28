Maryville Tables Changes on Drinking Age Limits

MARYVILLE (AP) - The Maryville City Council tabled two ordinances concerning drinking alcohol in public and at social gatherings on private property.

The council's agreed Monday to at least temporarily table the ordinances after a plea from Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski.

The ordinances would have prohibited the consumption of alcohol on streets, sidewalks and other public rights-of-way without a permit, and created 12 behaviors that would allow police to break up "nuisance parties."

Jasinski said he supports efforts to promote responsible drinking. But he said the ordinances have caused students to worry about the possibility of overly tough enforcement by police.

The Maryville Daily Forum reports the council tabled the measures to allow more discussion with university students and others with concerns.