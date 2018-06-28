Mass amount of cigarettes polluting Columbia creek

COLUMBIA - LeMone Industrial Boulevard dead ends near UM Hospital Quarterdeck, however, that it is where the littering of cigarette butts begins.

KOMU 8 News went to the area right next to UM Hospital Quarterdeck and found a large amount of leftover cigarettes butts littered around Hinkson Creek. A viewer emailed KOMU 8 News expressing concern the creek will pay the price.

They said when heavy rains hit the Columbia area, the cigarettes are carried into the creek resulting in pollution. They said "it is very disgusting and contradicts the UM Hospitals no smoking campaigns."

MU enforced a no smoking campus policy July 1, 2013. UM Hospital Quarterdeck is off campus, however, it is affiliated with MU. KOMU 8 News could not find specific smoking regulations regarding university hospital quarterdecks.