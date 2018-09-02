Mass Transit Security Heightened in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Metro mass transit agency in St. Louis is tightening security in the wake of the bombings at the Boston Marathon.

KMOX Radio reports that Metro said in a Facebook post Monday night that bus and light rail passengers can expect to see increased vigilance and patrol. Any passengers who see something suspicious are urged to contact a Metro officer or call 911.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says it is too soon to say if events in Boston will result in greater security at public events in St. Louis.