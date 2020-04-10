Massage Therapist Accused of Secret Videotaping
ST. CHARLES (AP) - A Missouri massage therapist is facing charges for allegedly videotaping female clients.
Felony invasion of privacy charges were filed Thursday against 38-year-old Kirk Michael Jackson, who operates Atlas Massage Therapy in St. Charles. He is jailed on $75,000 cash-only bond and does not yet have an attorney.
Police say a woman told them Jackson instructed her to get undressed and she noticed a tin tissue box cover that had holes in the side of it. She told police she suspected it included a video camera.
Police went to the shop on Wednesday and allegedly found a video camera hidden in a wall. Police say they found a laptop at Jackson's home with numerous images of nude and partially nude clients.
