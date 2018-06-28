Massey Suspended Indefinitely

Massey Out IndefinitelyCOLUMBIA - MU football coach Gary Pinkel suspended senior safety Brandon Massey indefinitely for disciplinary reasons on Wednesday. Massey has started all seven of Missouri's games. He is tied for the team lead with two interceptions, and has made 36 tackles.MU spokesman Chad Moller said its not a legal issue. Junior William Moore is listed as a starting safety this week, ahead of massey.The Tigers are preparing for its homecoming game Saturday against the Kansas State Wilcats. The kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. on Faurot Field.