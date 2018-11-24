Massive Budweiser Sign to Get Upgrade

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis landmark is getting a big makeover.

The 150-foot-long Budweiser sign at the Anheuser-Busch brewery was coming down Monday for the first time since it was installed in 1979. The brewery is spending $500,000 to upgrade the sign so that it will shine more brightly, using LED technology that will be better able to stand up to the elements.

Removing the sign is a difficult process -- the "B" alone is 18 feet tall and weighs 2,400 pounds. The replacement process is expected to take five weeks.