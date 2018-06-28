Massive Fire At Oil Company In Warrenton

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WARRENTON (AP) - A large oil company building in eastern Missouri is on fire this morning, sending smoke high into the air and creating concern for firefighters battling the blaze. The fire broke out before 6 a.m. at the Warren County Oil Company, just south of Interstate 70. Traffic was diverted from the area around the fire. Firefighters were warned that there were items inside that could explode. The cause of the fire was not known. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters and hazardous materials crews from Warren, Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties are helping to put out the blaze.