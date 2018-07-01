Masterson, Brantley Lead Indians Past Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) - Justin Masterson managed to hang around for 6 1-3 innings and win for the sixth time at home, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Masterson (9-5) sidestepped some early trouble without giving up any runs and improved to 6-1 with a 2.29 ERA in nine starts at Progressive Field. The right-hander struck out eight while allowing two runs and nine hits.

Michael Brantley hit a pair of solo homers for the up-and-down Indians, who moved within 3½ games of first-place Detroit in the AL Central. Mike Aviles drove in two runs and Michael Bourn scored twice for Cleveland.