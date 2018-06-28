Maternity clinic provides service on the road with new mobile unit

JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City’s Pregnancy Help Center has a new one-stop shop for women who are expecting a child.

“We call her Miss Daisy,” Kurt Dudenhoeffer, Pregnancy Help Center board member said.

Dudenhoeffer also serves as a driver for the Center’s new mobile unit.

Miss Daisy is a van equipped with an ultrasound machine, pregnancy tests and a waiting area. The mobile unit is funded through donations.

Dudenhoeffer will be driving the van to the John Harris Community Center in Fulton on Wednesday, for the Center’s first ever mobile unit event. The Center is providing the ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and resource referrals at no charge to patients.

The event is a partnership between Jefferson City’s Pregnancy Help Center and Fulton’s Faith Maternity Care organization. Pregnancy Help Center’s Executive Director, Leslie Kerns, said the mobile unit will help with barriers like transportation that can stop women from getting access to service.

“We are picking areas that don’t have a pregnancy center, that don’t have access to the free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds,” Kerns said.

Kerns said the new bus will increase the number of women getting critical maternity care.

Last year the Pregnancy Help Center served 591 individual clients and provided them with 1,400 services. Kerns expects that number to increase once word spreads about the new monthly mobile visits.

“Our highest concern is the health and well being of the clients that come to us,” Kerns said. “But we don’t have any restrictions like on income or anything like that. It’s who ever comes to us we are happy to serve them.”

She said if the center is in high demand in a particular location the mobile unit will come more than once a month.

The first event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday. The van will set up in the parking lot of the John Harris Community Center in Fulton.