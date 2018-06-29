Matt Adams suffers a right quadriceps injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams is out indefinitely after suffering a strained right quadriceps that could require surgery. Adams was injured running on a double in the fifth inning of last night's win over Arizona. Cards GM John Mozeliak (moh-ZEH'-lik) calls the injury a significant tear and says Adams' recovery time is an open-ended question.