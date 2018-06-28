Matt Painter a Possible Candidate for Mizzou Basketball's New Head Coach

COLUMBIA- If history is an indicator, Alden will likely hire a division one head coach from a mid-major school. Football coach Gary Pinkel came from Toledo. Basketball coach Mike Anderson came from UA Birmingham.

Alden did hire an assistant with no head coaching experience Quin Snyder, who didn't turn out too well. He almost hired Bill Self, then coach of Tulsa, which turned out well, elsewhere.

Having said that, sources continue to mention Matt Painter as a possible candidate for the Missouri job.

Painter is from a major conference school, Purdue of the Big Ten. He is paid a relatively modest amount of $1.3 million, considering he's taken the Boilermakers to five straight NCAA Tournaments, and four consecutive seasons with at least 25 wins.

Painter and Purdue lost two stars, seniors Jajuan Johnson and Etwaun Moore.

KOMU Sports has learned that Painter's Purdue contract has a clause allowing him to get out of his contract without penalty this summer.