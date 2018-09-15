Mattel Announces Another Toy Recall

This is the toy company's third recall in a little more than a month.

This one also involves around 800,000 toys, largely consisting of several Barbie Doll accessories.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is considering an investigation to see if Mattel notified authorities quick enough.

The recall includes 675,000 units of various Barbie accessory toys that were manufactured between September 30, 2006 and August 20, 2007.

The action also involves 8,900 different toys, involving Big Big World 6-in-1 Bongo Band Toys from the company's Fisher-Price brand.

Those products were sold nationwide from July through August.