Mauer Leads Twins to Win Over Royals in 11

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Saturday, July 21 2012 Jul 21, 2012 Saturday, July 21, 2012 10:24:59 AM CDT July 21, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Jonathan Broxton expected Joe Mauer and Josh Willingham to pull the ball. Instead, they both stroked opposite-field hits to give Minnesota the win.

Mauer went 3-for-4 and scored the winning run in the 11th inning to lead the Twins to a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Mauer, a career .359 hitter at Kauffman Stadium, led off the 11th with a double to left off Broxton (1-2) and he scored on Willingham's groundball single to right.

"The first guy got a hit and it was downhill from there," Broxton said. "It was a slider. He managed to put a real good swing on it and shot it down the line and got a double out of it.

"They don't shoot the ball too much the other way and both of them did it. Willingham is a big-time pull hitter. We need to pitch them better and hopefully get a win."

Victories are elusive for the Royals, who have lost 14 of 18. They have scored just two runs in their past two games and for the third time in six games scored only one run.

"We're really struggling to put runs on the board," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The latest struggle came against Twins starter Nick Blackburn, who entered the game with an 8.10 ERA that resulted in a two-week demotion to the minors.

"Blackburn never really gave us anything to hit," Yost said. "He stayed on the corners and kept the ball down."

The Royals wasted a solid start by Luke Hochevar. The first overall pick in the 2006 draft retired the last 10 batters he faced and allowed five hits, all with two outs, in seven innings. He struck out six and walked none, throwing 67 strikes in 109 pitches.

Hochevar is 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA in his past seven starts.

Nick Mastroianni homered in the second inning on a 3-1 pitch, the only run Hochevar allowed.

"I was working him in with a fastball and thought it was a pitch he would take," Hochevar said. " I fell behind and I was trying to get back in the count, but he put a good swing on it."

Casey Fien (1-0) worked two perfect innings to pick up his first major-league victory. Glen Perkins worked around Alcides Escobar's leadoff double in the bottom of the inning to pick up his fifth save in eight opportunities.

Greg Holland, the third Kansas City pitcher, worked out of a 10th-inning jam, which Mastroianni led off with a triple. Holland stranded him by retiring Alexi Casilla on a grounder with the infield in, then struck out Ben Revere and Jamey Carroll. Holland struck out four in two innings.

Blackburn, who was just recalled from Triple-A Rochester, held the Royals to one run and seven hits over 6 2-3 innings, while walking none and striking out two. He did not reach a three-ball count on any hitter.

Yuniesky Betancourt's two-out double in the seventh scored Eric Hosmer, who led off the inning with a single, for the only run Blackburn allowed.

Twins reliever Jared Burton, who worked a scoreless eighth, has not allowed a run in his past 14 appearances, covering 14 2-3 innings.

More News

Grid
List

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
34 minutes ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Columbia makes finding financial records easier
Columbia makes finding financial records easier
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Two dead in Chillicothe crash
Two dead in Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northwest Missouri crash. The Missouri State... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 Friday, August 31, 2018 9:35:35 PM CDT August 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 81°
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°