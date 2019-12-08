Maui Death

News

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is dead after his car plunged off a 140-foot cliff in Hawaii where he and his wife were honeymooning. Authorities say 42-year-old Kevin Patrick Curran of Ozark was killed when the car left a road in Maui, went off the cliff and into the ocean. Police say Curran was thrown out of the car and landed on the shoreline. He and 43-year-old Jill Curran were married in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, on May 5, 2007. They had been in Hawaii since May 13. Jill Curran said she and her husband fell in love during a trip to Oahu in 2005, and decided to honeymoon in Maui.