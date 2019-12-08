Maui Death
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is dead after his car plunged off a 140-foot cliff in Hawaii where he and his wife were honeymooning. Authorities say 42-year-old Kevin Patrick Curran of Ozark was killed when the car left a road in Maui, went off the cliff and into the ocean. Police say Curran was thrown out of the car and landed on the shoreline. He and 43-year-old Jill Curran were married in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, on May 5, 2007. They had been in Hawaii since May 13. Jill Curran said she and her husband fell in love during a trip to Oahu in 2005, and decided to honeymoon in Maui.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Singing pine trees and dancing blue penguins are now lighting up the night throughout Binder Park in... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - A suspect has been taken into custody in Auxvasse on Saturday in relation to a shots fired incident... More >>
in
FULTON - The 71st annual Christmas parade took over the streets of Fulton on Saturday afternoon. This year's theme... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Road signs honoring five Boone County veterans killed in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan were revealed Saturday. ... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY — One person was transported to the hospital Friday night after being ejected from their vehicle. The... More >>
in
TIPTON — A shooting suspect is in the hospital after authorities shot him five times, according to a news release... More >>
in
FULTON - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Break Time in Fulton Friday night. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU spokesman Christian Basi, confirmed the man who died after being hit by a car on College Ave... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend, just in time for the holiday season.... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon. The state minimum wage will increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families to join them at the Governor's... More >>
in
BOONEVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to find an alternate route on Highway 41 going to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Kari Hallowell, the mother of 17-year-old Hayden Holt, who died in an overnight car crash after being chased... More >>
in
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)- Two U.S. officials have identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a second... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This weekend, 47 high school basketball teams from five states will go head-to-head in the 2019 Norm Stewart... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Former MU Quarterback Drew Lock is set to make his second start with the Denver Broncos this Sunday versus... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at... More >>
in