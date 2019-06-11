Mauk tosses four touchdowns as Missouri routs Central Florida

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, September 13 2014 Sep 13, 2014 Saturday, September 13, 2014 1:22:00 PM CDT September 13, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Chinmay Vaidya, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - Maty Mauk tossed four touchdown passes and Marcus Murphy added 94 yards on the ground as the No. 20 Missouri Tigers defeated the Central Florida Knights 38-10 to improve to 3-0 on the season. After a close first half, Mizzou relied on its defense to cruise to a win. 

After a defensive stop on the opening possession, the Tigers took advantage of a short field. Mauk led the offense 40 yards, capping off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown to Jimmy Hunt to put Missouri up 7-0.

The Knights responded with 10 unanswered points. They added a field goal immediately after Missouri's scoring drive. After intercepting Mauk on a mistimed deep pass, the Knights had good field position. UCF quarterback Justin Holman drove his team down the field and finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to William Stanback to put the Knights ahead 10-7.

Mauk recovered quickly from his earlier mistake. The quarterback led Mizzou 75 yards down the field and put the Tigers up 14-10 after hitting Hunt for another touchdown. Although Central Florida had a chance to cut the deficit to one, the Knights missed a field goal just before halftime. Missouri went into the locker room up 14-10.

Both defenses dominated the third quarter. There was only one touchdown in the quarter and Missouri got it. After Josh Augusta intercepted Holman to keep Mizzou's turnover streak alive, Mauk found Bud Sasser from 21 yards out to put Missouri up 21-10.

Missouri owned the final quarter. The Tigers scored on the opening drive of the period as Mauk found Sasser again. This was Mauk's fourth touchdown pass of the day and his 12th of the season.

After a Mizzou field goal to extend the lead to 31-10, the Tigers closed out the contest with their defense. Braylon Webb intercepted Holman on the following possession to end any hope of a comeback. Duron Singleton added to the rout two possessions later after he returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown to put Missouri up 38-10.

The victory pushes Missouri's record to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers will be at home next week against Indiana before entering conference play.

More News

Grid
List

USS Missouri to celebrate 75 years with new postage stamp
USS Missouri to celebrate 75 years with new postage stamp
JEFFERSON CITY - The United States Postal Service is honoring the USS Missouri with a commemorative stamp to celebrate the... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 2:22:00 AM CDT June 11, 2019 in News

Corrections staff pay raise finalized as Governor signs state budget
Corrections staff pay raise finalized as Governor signs state budget
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson's budget for next fiscal year includes the largest pay raise for corrections staff in... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Jefferson City and Eldon shelters to combine at new location
Jefferson City and Eldon shelters to combine at new location
JEFFERSON CITY – Shelters for families displaced by a recent tornado in Jefferson City and Eldon are merging into one... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Columbia makes new rules to clean up restaurant grease
Columbia makes new rules to clean up restaurant grease
COLUMBIA — If you've spent time walking the streets of downtown Columbia, the city said you may have noticed an... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 3:58:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in Continuous News

Black drivers are 91% more likely to be stopped in Missouri
Black drivers are 91% more likely to be stopped in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A report from Missouri's attorney general shows that black drivers across the state are 91% more... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

State health officials dispute MSNBC report on pelvic exam requirements
State health officials dispute MSNBC report on pelvic exam requirements
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday a report by MSNBC had inaccurate information regarding... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:45:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Farmers await disaster aid money as flood waters recede
Farmers await disaster aid money as flood waters recede
JAMESTOWN - Natural disasters have wreaked havoc on Missouri throughout the spring, with floodwaters covering many acres of farmland. Now... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:20:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Southern Boone County waits for roads to open up again
Southern Boone County waits for roads to open up again
BOONE COUNTY - People living on S. Rippeto road were expecting to be able to use their road by the... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

MU appoints new Vice Provost for Student Affairs
MU appoints new Vice Provost for Student Affairs
COLUMBIA – MU Provost Latha Ramchand announced a new vice provost for student affairs on Monday. William Stackman, who... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

CPS parents on allowing recording of IEP and 504 meetings
CPS parents on allowing recording of IEP and 504 meetings
COLUMBIA - Many parents were attending the Columbia School Board meeting to hear the first discussion on parents ability to... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Closing of Grindstone Bridge creating headache for commuters
Closing of Grindstone Bridge creating headache for commuters
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway/Route AC bridge over Highway 63 closed Monday morning, and will stay closed into mid-August, according... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Glasgow continues to feel effects of flooding
Glasgow continues to feel effects of flooding
GLASGOW- Now that the water levels appear to be lowering, towns on the river have to shift their focus to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Grindstone Parkway bridge in Columbia to close
Grindstone Parkway bridge in Columbia to close
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 will shut down Monday morning for repairs. According to MODOT,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:46:00 AM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

State spending soars for the next fiscal year
State spending soars for the next fiscal year
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a roughly $30 billion budget outlining state spending for the next... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in News

Prominent GOP donor working to reverse Missouri abortion law
Prominent GOP donor working to reverse Missouri abortion law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a political action committee aimed... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 7:29:25 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in News

Two people arrested in connection to burglary investigation in Cole County
Two people arrested in connection to burglary investigation in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Two individuals have been charged with second-degree burglary after an ongoing investigation involving a Cole County family... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 5:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in Continuous News

Mid-Missouri disaster shelters to merge, move to Russelville
Mid-Missouri disaster shelters to merge, move to Russelville
JEFFERSON CITY - The Red Cross of Missouri is merging and moving its Jefferson City and Eldon tornado shelters. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 Saturday, June 08, 2019 10:53:00 PM CDT June 08, 2019 in News

Restaurant owner donates hundreds of free meals to flood volunteers, victims
Restaurant owner donates hundreds of free meals to flood volunteers, victims
BRUNSWICK - As the city continues relief efforts after this spring's flooding , one restaurant owner is taking it upon... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 Saturday, June 08, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT June 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
10am 73°
11am 75°
12pm 76°
1pm 77°