Maxwell's Slam in 10th Lifts Royals Over Rangers

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Justin Maxwell hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 Sunday in a matchup of AL wild-card contenders.

The Oakland Athletics clinched the AL West with the Rangers' loss.

Texas dropped 1½ games behind Cleveland for the second wild-card spot. Kansas City is 3½ back.

Maxwell connected off former Royals All-Star closer Joakim Soria.

Royals starter James Shields gave up six hits in eight innings, walking one and striking out two.

Texas starter Alexi Ogando pitched two-hit ball for seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

 

