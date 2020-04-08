May 7, 2007
National League
Colorado 3
St. Louis 2
NAIA Baseball
WilliamWoods 1
Missouri Baptist 4
High School Baseball
Jefferson City 6
Hickman 10
Rock Bridge 0
Fulton 4
Mark Twain 4
Macon 8
North Callaway 8
Clopton 0
High School Soccer
Smith-Cotton 0
Hickman 1
