May Snow, with Some Accumulation, for Missouri

KANSAS CITY - The calendar says "May," but the conditions outside are anything but spring-like.



A storm carrying cold air and plenty of moisture moved over Kansas City Thursday, and forecasters said rain was likely to turn to snow before midnight. The National Weather Service said that by Friday morning, 1 to 3 inches of snow was possible, with temperatures only reaching the high 30s to near 40.



The NWS said snow has fallen on Kansas City only four times since records starting being kept, with the only measurable snow -- 1.7 inches -- coming on May 3, 1907.



Central Missouri could also see snow from the system on Friday.



Numerous roads across northwest Kansas were snowpacked, with some towns reporting between 1-3 inches of snow.