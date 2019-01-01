Mayor: Allegations about Chief Burton are 'disgusting'

18 hours 13 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 2:35:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece said Monday allegations in a newspaper's report about embattled Police Chief Ken Burton's work habits "were disgusting."

"And if they were true, then certainly termination would have been appropriate," Treece said in an interview Monday in his office. "But again, that's the city manager's responsibility to make that determination. And I support the chief's decision to resign, and I support the city manager's authority to make the call that he did."

The Columbia Missourian report said "on multiple occasions, Burton arrived well after 8 a.m., usually between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m." The newspaper also said "on more than a half dozen occasions" between Oct. 31 and early December at Flat Branch Pub & Brewing , its "reporters observed Burton arriving shortly after 4 p.m., sitting at the bar and drinking alcohol."

"If true, those types of allegations really deteriorate not just the work ethic of everyone below you, but, you know, really impairs the morale and a backup that our police officers, and frankly, all city employees deserve," Treece said.

Treece said Burton's decision to resign was his. 

"I think it's really an opportunity for a new generation of leadership, a new example of leadership to really move Columbia forward in the new year," Treece said. "I think that's great news - not just for the community but for our police officers that work hard every day."

On Dec. 20, the city announced Burton was placed on paid administrative leave. On Dec. 28, the city said Burton will resign effective Jan. 3. 

In a news release Friday, the city said it "provided two months separation pay." Burton started with the department in 2009.

Interim City Manager John Glascock will decide who will serve as interim chief until a permanent chief takes over. Deputy Chief Jill Schlude is currently serving as the acting police chief. 

A city news release on Friday said "in the coming weeks, Glascock will be conducting a process to fill the interim chief of police."

Treece did not elaborate on the process, and Glascock could not be reached for comment Monday.

The timeline for the city hiring a permanent police chief is not immediately clear.

Treece said Glascock could hire the permanent police chief, but Treece said he had not spoken to Glascock about his thought process. 

Last week's news release said "a search for a permanent chief of police will not begin until after the Columbia City Council has installed a new city manager."

Ward 2 council member Michael Trap said the city might not have a permanent police chief in place in 2019 if the new city manager were to select the permanent police chief. 

Trapp said he thinks Burton's resignation is "good for the city."

"It's gonna give us a chance to have a fresh start and to be able to better, you know, address issues around community policing," Trapp said.

Treece said he sees the change in leadership as an opportunity to prioritize community-oriented policing and make sure neighborhoods are served.

"I do think having the opportunity [to] select a new interim police chief can, just like John Glascock has done in the city manager's office, can help right the ship if you will in a way that improves morale, improves that work ethic and makes sure that we're putting all of our resources where they're needed to keep our community safe," Treece said.

In a statement, Ward 4 council member Ian Thomas said: "I thank Chief Burton for the good work he has done in Columbia, especially the new 'use of force policy' he implemented several years ago. As we enter 2019, I am looking forward to helping our new City Manager appoint a new Police Chief with experience in and a commitment to community-oriented policing."

More News

Grid
List

Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 7:59:08 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks to get new job
Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks to get new job
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks will be starting a new job as the next Division of... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 7:21:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Duck Boat tragedy, political upheaval, pot, scooters among top stories of 2018
Duck Boat tragedy, political upheaval, pot, scooters among top stories of 2018
COLUMBIA - This year was marked by tragedy in mid-Missouri, with the drowning of 17 people on Table Rock Lake,... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 4:15:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Missourians could see tax surprise on state returns
Missourians could see tax surprise on state returns
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Longstanding errors in tax withholding tables that were corrected in September could cost thousands of Missouri... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 3:25:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Lawmaker review of Greitens over, but ethics commission complaint remains
Lawmaker review of Greitens over, but ethics commission complaint remains
COLUMBIA — The leader of a Missouri House investigation into former Gov. Eric Greitens says while that review is over,... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 3:06:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Elizabeth Warren launches exploratory committee ahead of likely 2020 presidential run
Elizabeth Warren launches exploratory committee ahead of likely 2020 presidential run
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a major step toward a presidential run on Monday, announcing in a... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 2:58:31 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Mayor: Allegations about Chief Burton are 'disgusting'
Mayor: Allegations about Chief Burton are 'disgusting'
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece said Monday allegations in a newspaper's report about embattled Police Chief Ken Burton's work habits... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 2:35:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Moberly police release double homicide victims
UPDATE: Moberly police release double homicide victims
MOBERLY - Monday the Moberly Police Department released the names of victims in a weekend double homicide. A news... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 1:48:00 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

'Albert O' ruled out for Liberty Bowl
'Albert O' ruled out for Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- As the 23 rd ranked Missouri football team (8-4, 4-4 SEC) preps for its bowl matchup with... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 12:54:50 PM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Flooding possible from heavy New Year's Eve rain
Flooding possible from heavy New Year's Eve rain
COLUMBIA - Heavy rain Monday is likely to break New Years Eve's daily rainfall records in central Missouri and flooding... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 9:48:00 AM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Early-morning robbery at Columbia gas station
Early-morning robbery at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at the Break Time gas station near the Broadway... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Monday, December 31, 2018 3:20:00 AM CST December 31, 2018 in News

Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout
Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout
(CNN) -- Disney and Verizon have reached an agreement to resolve a high-stakes spat over programming fees that threatened to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:30:02 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

Minimum wage rising in 20 states in 2019, including Missouri
Minimum wage rising in 20 states in 2019, including Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — At Granny Shaffer's restaurant in Joplin, Missouri, owner Mike Wiggins is reprinting the menus to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:22:00 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

No talk of solution to shutdown, president tweets blame
No talk of solution to shutdown, president tweets blame
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was firing Twitter barbs at Democrats this weekend as talks to end a weeklong... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:18:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man shot to death his girlfriend, her two young children and her... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:11:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 8:57:00 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Moberly
2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Moberly
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a car... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 5:50:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community
Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community
BOONE COUNTY - Fallen trees, downed power lines, clogged roads and hundreds of people needing rescue: For some Missouri emergency... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:20:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 24°
10am 26°
11am 26°
12pm 27°