Mayor Hopefuls Face Off Again

Both candidates spent the last two months working hard to try to get votes and get ready for the election. Their campaign efforts included forums, mail campaigns, signs, websites, platforms, and speeches.

Incumbent Mayor Hindman took a break from campaigning Monday to work on his bike, work in his garden, and relax. The only work he has left to do is writing thank you notes. He thinks his experience will speak for itself.

"I think it's my leadership experience, the record that I have developed over twelve years," Hindman said. "I can't get away from it, but in this case I'm glad I can't get away from it. I'm very proud of the accomplishments that have happened in this city over the past twelve years."

The day before votes decide, John Clark is taking a different approach. He rode the early morning Columbia transit bus from the Wabash bus station downtown to HyVee, where he had breakfast with some of his supporters. While riding the bus and while having breakfast he passed out information about his platform, encouraging people to vote for him.

"I absolutely believe we need to have twelve wards today, and a larger council," Clark said. "I do believe the council needs a lot more support in terms of staff, office space, and a modest stipend."

Both candidates will be at the polls on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.