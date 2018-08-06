Mayor meets with property owners and police after second downtown shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece met with city leaders following back-to-back shootings on Broadway in downtown Columbia these past two weekends.

A shooting early in the morning of Sunday, July 28 sent one man to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

The second shooting, happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, August 4. No one was hurt.

Treece met with the Columbia Police Department, University of Missouri Police Department, the Columbia City Manager and concerned property and business owners Monday.

After the meeting the mayor spoke with reporters and assured them that Columbia is safe.

"Downtown is absolutely safe and we're going to make it even safer,” he said.

Treece said the purpose of the meeting was to get all the stakeholders in one room and figure out what can be done.

“What are the obvious, simple techniques that we can use to help disperse this crowd more effectively and make sure that everyone has a pleasant experience downtown,” Treece said.

The meeting went for about an hour and covered topics like CPD and MUPD working together to keep downtown safer and what property owners can do to increase safety.

“We also need to close the conviction gap," Treece said. "And the business owners were more than happy to start sharing and adding surveillance cameras so that law enforcement and our justice system and judges can have the evidence they need.”

KOMU 8 spoke with a co-owner of Fringe Boutique in downtown Columbia. She said despite her store not being open late at night she still has concerns.

"Obviously we are concerned about property damage,” said Morgan Pingel.

On Saturday, August 4, MidiCi received damage to one of its windows after a late night shooting.

Pingel said she does not like to stay open after dark because she thinks the atmosphere changes.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are working downtown and then it’s a totally different crowd at night,” Pingel said.

Despite the recent incidents Pingel said the police are still doing a good job.

"I think our police do a great job but they only have so many resources to do what they can do for this,” she said.

CPD and MUPD did not talk to reporters Monday.