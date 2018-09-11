Mayor of Dardenne Prairie steps down

DARDENNE PRAIRIE (AP) - The long-time mayor of the St. Charles County town of Dardenne Prairie resigned over the weekend following a complete turnover of the Board of Aldermen since April 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Pam Fogarty will be succeeded temporarily by one of the newcomers, David Zucker, who was elected alderman last year and is now aldermanic president.

Zucker will serve as acting mayor until the board picks a new mayor to serve until the end of Fogarty's term in 2017. Zucker said he wants the job.

Fogarty turned in her resignation Friday. She said it is simply time to move on.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct grammar.]