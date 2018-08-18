Mayor Proclaims Friday as St. Louis Blues Day

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues are in the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in a decade, and the city's mayor is honoring the resurgent team.

Mayor Francis Slay declared Friday as St. Louis Blues Day. The Blues open the second round of the playoffs with a home game Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Blues beat San Jose to win the first-round series in five games.