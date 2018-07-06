Mayor's Task Force discusses diversity in the community

COLUMBIA- The Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence met Saturday to discuss what's next for crime prevention in Columbia.

The group focuses on four pillars including prevention, intervention, enforcement, and reentry. The group also discussed recommendations for intervention and prevention.

The discussion put importance on racial diversity of people in leadership in the community. Members included police officers, teachers and mentors in this category. Many agreed more diversity would allow young people to have more access to successful mentors.

The group also agreed prevention should start in the classroom. Members developed recommendations for better preparing students for kindergarten.

At the next task force retreat, members will discuss recommendations for enforcement and reentry.