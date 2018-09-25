Mayor Says Hire City Youth

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The mayor says area businesses and other organizations have set aside 300 positions for the new Youth Summer Jobs Initiative, but he wants 200 more. He says jobs will keep kids off the street. The eight-week program is meant for youth ages 16 to 21. Slay says employers get no special tax breaks. He says the city developed the voluntary program because the federal government cut back subsidies for employers to hire young people. Companies interested in the program may contact Michelle Duvalle at 314-589-8061.