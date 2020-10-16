Mayor Says Ignore Nazis

Columbia residents made their feelings clear by wearing buttons displaying the slogan.

Mayor Darwin Hindman said he wants Columbia residents to take a more measured approach when dealing with the march.

The city researched similar protests in other cities and found the best response is for Columbia residents to avoid the situation.

The city is encouraging adults to help Columbia youth find a positive message through attending alternative events.

"We celebrate diversity in this community. And although we truly recognize and respect the right to free speech, we are not making these people feel welcome," Mayor Hindman said.

Mayor Hindman also wants to make it clear that it should be "business as usual" in the downtown area, but asked that Columbia residents not make a trip just to see the parade.

The parade permit allows the march to occur sometime between noon and five on Saturday.