Mayor to Make Air Service Announcement

COLUMBIA - City officials said Tuesday Mayor Bob McDavid will make an announcement at 4 p.m. Tuesday regarding air service at Columbia Regional airport. The announcement will take place in the city council chambers in city hall.

This latest announcement comes after American Airlines announced it will begin flights from Columbia to Dallas and Chicago next February and Frontier Airlines announced flights to Orlando that start in less than two weeks.

Delta Airlines, the city's current sole commercial airline, has been in discussions with the city regarding guarantees promised American Airlines.