Mayor Treece launches city financial records portal

COLUMBIA - Citizens of Columbia will now have easier access to city financial records.

Mayor Brian Treece held a press conference earlier today to launch the Citizen transparency portal. The portal has detailed reports to all financial records including expenditures, revenues, vendor payments and payroll details.

The new portal is like a public checkbook, "just like Columbia families sit and look at their checkbooks to identify errors and opportunities to save money, city taxpayers can now have access to the city's check's book," Treece said.

Treece says the portal is another effort to provide " an open honest transparent government," Treece said.

Other efforts include a policy adapted in 2016 that gives more priority to sunshine requests in Columbia.

In 2017, "we enrolled GOVQA, a sunshine portal that allows people to request public records, like reports and data," said Treece.

The portal currently has all of the financial data from the past two fiscal years. It will be updated every Friday by the city, according to Treece.