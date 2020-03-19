MBS closes for cleaning after employee connected to COVID-19 patient

COLUMBIA - MBS Textbook Exchange has temporarily closed its offices and warehouse and required employees to work from home after a family member of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company is located on West Ash Street in Columbia. With 1,100 employees, MBS is the seventh largest employer in the City of Columbia.

The announcement was made in an email from VP of Human Resources Jerome Rader on Tuesday night. KOMU 8 News obtained a copy of the email from an MBS employee and verified its authenticity with a separate employee.

According to an MBS spokeswoman, the employee is not experiencing symptoms but is self-quarantining for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

As of Wednesday morning, the employee had not been tested for the virus.

"MBS has taken steps to ensure the health and safety of our West Ash employees, including a thorough sanitization of the MBS main facility on West Ash and our call center," the company spokeswoman said in a statement to KOMU 8 News. "The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we will continue to take all appropriate actions to ensure their well-being.”

According to the email, the closure is being treated as a snow day and employees will be paid as normal.

Rader told employees he expects things to be back to normal shortly. He said to anticipate the warehouse re-opening at 11 p.m. Wednesday evening and the office and call center re-opening on Thursday morning.

"There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus within our office," Rader wrote. "We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and will evaluate the need for additional precautions."

The email was sent at 8:50 p.m., just over an hour after Columbia Mayor Brian Treece held a press conference to announce the first confirmed case of the virus in Boone County.

As of Wednesday afternoon, City of Columbia spokesperson Steve Sapp said the city is only aware of one positive case of COVID-19 in Boone County.