MBS Textbook Exchange Looking to Hire 125 People Right Away

COLUMBIA - If you are looking for a job, a local company is looking for some help. MBS Textbook Exchange Inc. is looking to hire about 125 people to work over the winter break, but it also has career options available as well. Vice President of Human Resources, Jerome Rader, said the time in between school semesters is one of the busiest for his corporation. MBS wants to hire seasonal applicants and full or part time postions. Rader said the corporation needs as many people as possible to reach customer satisfaction.

"We will be bringing in several temporary [employees] just to work over the winter break," said Rader. "It is a busy time for us so we will be recruiting mostly college students just to work over the winter."

Vice President of Distribution, Mark Pulliam, said that in November MBS hired 35 new warehouse employees to help with the rush.

There are also professional positions open as well which makes more job openings. MBS is recruiting in departments such as customer support and customer service function. These will be candidates that deal with customers head on, provide support and technical support to customers.

Warehouse positions are hourly positions. The pay varies depending on the shift you choose to work. There are three different shifts:

1st shift: 7am- 3pm



2nd shift: 3pm- 11pm

3rd shift: 11pm- 7am

Rader said MBS will pay a premuim if you are working on the second and third shift. The warehouse currently has about 450 employees. It is open 24 hours a day, five days a week. The professional positions that are opening will pay between $30,000 and $60,000 a year depending on an applicants experience.

MBS Textbook Exchange traces its roots back to 1909 in Columbia. It was originally called the Missouri Store Company before it got the name MBS Textbook Exchange. It is a college textbook wholesale center that provides college textbooks to campus bookstores throughout the United States and Canada. Rader said a little over 600 campuses use the applications MBS provide making it the largest provide of textbooks.

MBS is comprised of four different divisions:

Wholesale Division- providing books to campus bookstores

MBS System Division- provide operating systems to bookstores and develop software that bookstores operate with

MBS Direct Division- distribute course products throughout the country

Internet Commerce Division- buying, selling, and renting books online

"MBS has been a stable employeer in Columbia and had grown locally in the community," said Rader. "It is a great opportunity to come in and get started and get a chance to advance in higher positions."