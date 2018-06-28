McCarthy pleads not guilty in shooting death of Clinton police officer

By: The Associated Press

CLINTON - A judge entered a not guilty plea for a man accused in the killing of a Clinton police officer during a traffic stop.

Ian McCarthy appeared via video at his arraignment Friday at the Henry County Courthouse in Clinton. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death on Sunday of Officer Gary Michael.

McCarthy's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors said McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at Michael before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.