McCaskill, Akin Differ on Health Care Policy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Few issues have generated as much passion and attention recently as health care. Like many Democrats and Republicans around the nation, Missouri's U.S. Senate candidates are on opposites sides of the issue.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill supports and defends the health care law signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama. Her Republican challenger, congressman Todd Akin, wants to repeal it.

But there may be at least some middle ground.

Even though he doesn't like the law as a whole, Akin says he believes the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions makes sense. And McCaskill notes that she supported the repeal of a provision that placed a burdensome reporting requirement on businesses.

Voters will get to decide between Akin and McCaskill on Nov. 6.