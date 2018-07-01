McCaskill, Akin Making Final Appeal for Election

JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is flying around Missouri while Republican challenger Todd Akin is focusing on the St. Louis area as they make a final campaign appeal before Election Day.

McCaskill planned stops Monday in Columbia, Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis County to encourage volunteers who have been canvassing neighborhoods. Akin planned five stops at Republican offices in the St. Louis area as part of his final get-out-the-vote effort.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon and Republican challenger Dave Spence also had a packed schedule of statewide campaign events Monday.

Polls will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Election officials have forecast that 72 percent of registered voters will turn out to cast ballots.