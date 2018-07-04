McCaskill, Akin Vow Contrasts in Missouri Senate Race

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is in firm agreement on at least one thing with her Republican challenger, Congressman Todd Akin. They both share the belief that the other is dead wrong on almost every big issue.

After Akin won a hotly contested Republican primary Tuesday, he and McCaskill both pledged that voters would see a stark contrast between the candidates in the November general election. Akin called McCaskill a liberal. McCaskill called Akin an extreme conservative.

McCaskill already is accusing Akin of wanting to privatize Medicare and Social Security. Akin vows to try to repeal the federal health care law that McCaskill supported and calls her a big-spending, budget-buster.

Missouri's Senate race will be one of several key contests that help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber.