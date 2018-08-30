McCaskill-backed accountibility bill passes Senate

COLUMBIA - A bill sponsored by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) that hopes to cut government waste and increase accountability passed the Senate Tuesday and is headed to the president's desk.

The Government Accountability Office Access and Oversight Act previously passed in the House on January 4.

The bill would standardize information sharing among federal agencies and ensure the Government Accountability Office has full access to a database essential for cutting waste and fraud in government programs.

"It essentially mandates that other government agencies are allowed to use this database," the communications director for the committee Drew Pusateri said.

The database contains information on recent job hires and is essential for programs like unemployment insurance and SNAP. It was originally created to allow states to pursue child support payments.

People backing the bill said they expect the bill to be signed soon.

"The bill has a lot of bipartisan support, so my expectation would be that Obama will sign it before he leaves office," Pusateri said.