McCaskill Blasts Talent's Meth Bill

1 decade 3 years 1 month ago Friday, March 10 2006 Mar 10, 2006 Friday, March 10, 2006 10:23:10 PM CST March 10, 2006 in News

A bill co-sponsored by Sen. Jim Talent puts more medicine that can be made into meth behind store counters, and more than $100 million on the counter for law enforcement and treatment of addicts.

Talent said the bill will provide "a single, national standard, getting pseudoephedrine behind the pharmacy counters, so the consumers can still get it but the meth cooks can't."

Missouri already restricts the sale of many medicines on the bill's list, but Talent said out-of-state purchases are a problem because "just a couple of weeks ago, [they] caught a couple of meth crooks who had driven to Indiana and bought hundreds of pills and were coming back to Franklin, Mo., to make it into methamphetamine."

One medicine that would go behind Missouri store counters is liquid gelcaps with pseudoephedrine, a newer source of meth.

"I know the Iowa Crime Lab has tested it to see if it could be done," explained Maj. Jim Keathley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "And they did make methamphetamine out of liquid gelcaps."

However, Talent's probable opponent in 2006, state Auditor Claire McCaskill, said most of Missouri's meth-related medicines are already off store aisles.

"The problem with this bill is that, really, in Missouri, it's just a photo-op," she said, "because we already had these provisions on the books."

And, McCaskill said, Talent is making an empty promise with an empty wallet.

"Sen. Talent has voted against resources for local law enforcement at the federal level," she added, "and this bill contains no money."

McCaskill said Talent voted against $1 billion in funding for local law enforcement and first responders in 2003.

Talent's plan calls for at least $110 million in funding over the next five years, and he said he would apply for federal grants to help get Missouri's share of that money.

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile
Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile
COLUMBIA - People joined together at the Inclusive Excellent Mile race Saturday morning. Brian Brown, an associate athletic director... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 10:36:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib
Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib
MORGAN COUNTY - Six people were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside a home... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 10:30:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus
UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus
COLUMBIA - MU issued an 'all clear' Saturday night after an armed man was spotted on campus. MU Alert... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach
UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach
COLUMBIA - A massive fire tore through a condo complex in Osage Beach Friday night. KOMU 8's sister station... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. The Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fallen officers honored with vigil, blue Capitol dome
UPDATE: Fallen officers honored with vigil, blue Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY - The wife of a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty says she will... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:01:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash
Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash
COLUMBIA - Police were unable to locate a driver after a car crashed into a roundabout Friday night. State... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 11:27:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

No. 24 Missouri Baseball drops five-game winning streak to Tennessee
No. 24 Missouri Baseball drops five-game winning streak to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE - No. 24 Missouri Baseball broke its winning streak, falling short to No. 23 Tennessee. The Tigers had... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 11:18:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in Sports

Police: Moberly man arrested after fleeing custody four times
Police: Moberly man arrested after fleeing custody four times
MOBERLY - A man wanted for multiple crimes was captured after hiding in a pond Friday night following a foot... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 10:22:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

Flight to Columbia diverted after three attempts to land
Flight to Columbia diverted after three attempts to land
COLUMBIA - A plane flying to Columbia from Chicago was diverted to Des Moines, Iowa, after fog prevented several attempts... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 9:44:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

MU esports team accepts donation from anonymous donor
MU esports team accepts donation from anonymous donor
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri esports team has accepted $130,000 from an anonymous donor. Kevin Reape, head coach... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 7:05:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

MU moves all mental health services to counseling center
MU moves all mental health services to counseling center
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri students will soon have one specific place to go for their mental health needs. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 6:38:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

A gun, money stolen from unlocked cars in Ashland
A gun, money stolen from unlocked cars in Ashland
ASHLAND - A gun was stolen out of an unlocked car as thieves targeted vehicles in several neighborhoods on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

4 killed in Midwest flooding; roads closed, levees strained
4 killed in Midwest flooding; roads closed, levees strained
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The latest round of Midwestern flooding claimed at least four lives, closed hundreds of roads and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 4:44:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

More wine bottles from Mid-Missouri winery are at risk of exploding
More wine bottles from Mid-Missouri winery are at risk of exploding
ELDON - The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is warning the public about 13 types of wine bottles... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 4:34:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Friends and neighbors react to woman's child pornography scandal
UPDATE: Friends and neighbors react to woman's child pornography scandal
COLUMBIA - People close to Brittany Bailey are reeling from the news of the 29-year-old mother's arrest with crimes related... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

Missouri loses appeal over large North Dakota water project
Missouri loses appeal over large North Dakota water project
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday rejected the state of Missouri's challenge to a massive... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

Modified lockdown lifted at three JCPS schools
Modified lockdown lifted at three JCPS schools
JEFFERSON CITY - Three Jefferson City schools were placed on a modified lockdown Friday afternoon at the recommendation of police,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 1:17:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
9am 61°
10am 63°
11am 67°
12pm 69°